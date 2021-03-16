Wilber Fred Hohlt was born Nov. 10, 1930 in the Prairie Hill Community to Edwin F. and Bertha Quebe Hohlt. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie Hill on Dec. 21, 1930. He was confirmed March 25, 1945 by Pastor Paul Goglin. As a young man he met the love of his life Marjorie Witt at a church volleyball tournament. They were married on Feb. 20, 1955. They were married for 66 years. To this union were born two children, daughter, Lynette Dahmann and son, Jeffrey Hohlt. A lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church he was active in many areas, as Sunday School teacher for 30 years, Church Council for three terms, Sunday School Superintendent for eight years. He sang with the Mixed Adult Choir and the Men’s Choir for many years. He served as Chairman of Men in Mission for many years, served on the organ committee, and as Sexton of the church for eight years. As a young man he played in a country western band. He was a member of the Prairie Hill Rifle Club for over 45 years, serving as Chairman and Treasurer. He was a member of Sharecropper’s Antique Farm Equipment Club helping Emery Schulze restore antique tractors, plows and equipment. Wilber started his first job in Prairie Hill at Lehrmann’s Cotton Gin. The rest of the working years he was in the automotive business as a mechanic at Washington Motor Co., then a truck driver for Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co., then he worked for Herrmann International, then Goodyear Service Store, City Auto Supply and Apple Chrysler as a parts man. Wilber enjoyed all the grandchildren’s sporting events, football, baseball and soccer. Wilber was an adult Scout starting in 1978, helping start a scout troop at Prairie Hill. There were many Scouting awards presented to Wilber, including Arrowhead, Silver Beaver, Wood Badge, distinguished commissioner’s award, and many others. He did training for local areas and Davy Crockett and Sam Houston Area Council. He also served as advanced chairman for Eagle Scouts. He was a charter member of Camp Brosig in Sealy.
Wilber was preceded in death by his parents, brother Pfc. Harold C. Hohlt, sister Leona Kalbow, an infant sister, father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry Witt, Jr. and Malinda Herrmann Witt and a brother-in-law Carl Sloan. Survivors are his wife, Marjorie Hohlt, daughter Lynette and husband David Dahmann, son Jeffrey and wife Pam Hohlt, all of Brenham. Grandchildren, Matthew Dahmann and fiancé Angie Lucas, Jonathan and Amy Dahmann, Kayla and Tyler Tate, Dylan and Mary Hohlt, Hannah and T. J. Wodskow, Great-grandchildren Everett, Eli and Emma Dahmann and future great-grandchildren Tyler Sloan and Kylee Lucas, brother-in-law Alfred Kalbow, sister-in-law Rosa Sloan and special friend Leonard Bilski, and numerous nieces and nephews.
