Dorothy Lee Holchak, 93, of Burton, died on April 1, 2020 in Brenham.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Bob Hoffmann officiating.
Visitation will be at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Ms. Holchak was born on Oct. 23, 1926 to James and Leona Holchak. She was a school teacher at Burton ISD for 37 years.
She is survived by her cousin, Frances Chileic of Rosenberg.
Memorials may be directed to Bethany Christian Church, P.O. Box 130 Burton, Texas, 77835.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main Street, Brenham, Texas, 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
