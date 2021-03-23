Stephen Ray Horton, 48, of Cypress, passed away on March 18, 2021. He was born in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Jan. 16, 1973 to William Horton and Shirley Brazeal Horton. His family moved to Brenham when Stephen was eight years old. He graduated from Brenham High School in 1991. He attended Sam Houston State University. He met the love of his life, Shannon Murray, while working with Cutco in College Station. They were married on Sept. 23, 2000. Stephen and Shannon were blessed with two children, Aiden in 2005 and Tinley in 2010. They made their home in Cypress and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Stephen played both soccer and football as a youth and into high school. He loved watching and coaching his kids in both sports, and impacted the lives of so many young athletes that he coached. Stephen and his family shared an indescribable amount of adventures and laughs in the time that they were blessed to have him by their side.
Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Tula Horton, and Ray and Mae Brazeal, and his father William Horton. He is survived by his wife Shannon, son Aiden and daughter Tinley, of Cypress, his mother Shirley Horton, of Brenham, his father- and mother-in-law Paul and Darlene King, of Cypress, brother Roy and sister-in-law Patti Horton, of Brenham, sister Starla Horton and special friend Trevor Riley, of Brenham, sister-in-law Kristine Murray, of Cypress, and Brother-in-law Paul and sister-in-law Liza King, of Cypress. Nieces and nephews Brandy and David Vyskocil, of Brenham, Ryan and Andrea Horton, of Cypress, Joshua and Kachina Babin of Cypress, Justen and Kristie Babin, of Brenham, Chris Horton and special friend Emily Flicker, of Dallas, Heather Horton, of Austin, David White, of Lubbock, Hailey Murray and special friend Daniel Martinez, of Houston, Tristan Murray and special friend Brooke Fry, of Waco, Ami Short, of Cypress, Iyana Short, of Cypress, Kayden King, of Cypress, and Devin King, of Cypress.
