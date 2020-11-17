Sheila Howard, 78, of Brenham, and the widow of John Howard, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Brenham Memorial Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
