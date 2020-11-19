Sheila Howard, 78, of Brenham, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Sheila was born April 22, 1942, to Tom and Naomi Ruth (Rife) Steele, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, where her father served in the military. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Texas Christian University, where she was a member and president of Delta Gamma. She married John Howard in 1965, and the couple moved to Jacksonville, Texas. John joined the USAF and served four years while Sheila taught seventh-grade English and Texas history. The couple then moved to Paris, Texas, where John joined his father in the construction business and Sheila became a full-time mother to Sutton and Marrit. In 1973, the family moved to Houston. In 1991, they came to Austin County. Sheila was a florist and the owner of Hearts and Flowers in Brenham from 1991-98. In 1998, Sheila and John together started a “Mom and Pop” high-quality hay operation. They worked side by side until John’s death in 2017.
