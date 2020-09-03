Private Funeral services for Monica Kaye Hubert, 55, of Brenham, of will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham. Visitation will be at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be at the East End (Hubert) Cemetery in Brenham.
Monica Kaye Hubert was born Jan. 26, 1965 in Brenham to Roy and Listene Hubert. She confessed her belief in Christ on Nov. 24, 1974 and was baptized by the late Rev. J.E. Dennis on Dec. 1, 1974 at the Mt. Rose M.B.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.