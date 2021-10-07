Mark DeWayne Hubert, 50, of Brenham, the son of Wilbert Paul Hubert and Doris Jean Watts-Rogers, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home, from 4-8 p.m.
Final viewing and funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m., at New Life Church of God in Brenham. Sr. Pastor Roy Hubert of Blessed Life Christian Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Chappell Community Cemetery in Chappell Hill.
