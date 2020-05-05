Ruth Marie Hueske, 91, of Brenham, passed in peace on Saturday, May 2, 2020,
at Brenham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 6 with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Ruth was born July 28, 1928 at the family home in the Salem Community. She was the youngest of five children born to Albert E. and Annie Holle Hueske. She was preceded in death by: siblings and their spouses; Albert and Willie Mae Hueske, Milton and Mary Dell Hueske, Louise Hueske, and Annie Mae and Wilford Nordt; an infant sister Nelda Wist; and nephew Robert Lee Nordt.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was baptized by Pastor Wm. Utesch on Sept. 23, 1928. She was confirmed by Pastor Arthur J. Mohr on April 18, 1943. Her Bible verse was John 15:5.
In her youth she was a member of Salem’s Luther League. Later she joined the Dorcas Circle. She thoroughly enjoyed Sunday afternoons playing dominos and visiting with the Salem’s Senior Citizens group.
Ruth attended Salem Public School. The farm was sold after the untimely death of her father. Ruth then went to work as a receptionist at Dr. Fred and Dr. Herman Hodde.
Ruth took pride in keeping her home and yard neat and tidy. She loved flowers and had quite the green thumb. She was always happy to share her plants with others. Ruth had an amazing memory of the old days. She could tell detailed stories of families and past events for hours. Many folks that she talked with were able to learn new facts about the history of their own families.
Spending time with her family and friends brought her joy. She was known as Aunt Ruth not only to her nieces and nephews and their families but also by many their friends as well.
Aunt Ruth is survived by: her nephews, Milton Fred (Linda) Hueske, Arthur Lee (Debra) Nordt, Luther John (Katie) Hueske; niece, Mary Ann (Paul) Marshall; her great nieces and nephews, Miranda (Cooper) Garza, Cannon and Zenya; Cory (Blake) Swor, Lawson and Cooper; Mark (Rachel) Nordt and Noelle; Cassie Hueske; Wade (Georgette) Hueske and Milton Rhett; and John (Amber) Hueske and Makenna Rae. Also surviving are many cousins and friends in the community.
Special thanks to Traditions Hospice and P.J. and Aubrey Eikenhorst for their care.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Weiss, Dick Dietzmann, Clarence Hodde, the Jim Arnold family, and all her many visitors.
Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, Texas 77833, 979-836-3611. Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.