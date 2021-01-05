William Henry "Bill" Hughes III, 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2020 with his wife of 52 years by his side, in College Station.
Bill was born on Nov. 5, 1946 in Coronado, California to William and Mary Hughes. He grew up in Houston and graduated from Bellaire High School in 1966. Bill married Mary McClung in Houston on Sept. 19, 1968 after they met at Astroworld, where they both worked for several years. Bill was instrumental in helping build the nostalgic amusement park where he was manager of new construction and maintaining existing structures. He began working in affiliation with West-Tex Southwest Products in 1981. He later went on to work at Dealers Electric in Houston for eight years. Bill, Mary and Merrili later relocated to Brenham in 1993. His last 10 years he worked at The Cannery for Faith Mission where he enjoyed meeting so many new people each day.
