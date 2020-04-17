Ruby Fay Marburger Ivey, 74, of Burton, passed away April 15, 2020 in Brenham, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Irene Marburger on September 26, 1945 in Round Top, Texas. She was baptized May 26, 1946 in Round Top. She was confirmed on April 10, 1960 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Warrenton.
She attended Round Top carmine schools.
On August 5, 1963 she married Bobby Herzog, He preceded her in death in August 1981.
Ruby was a homemaker and babysat in her home. In 1982 she went to work at Weiner. After 19 years there she went to work at J.C. Penny's. She was also a volunteer at Hospice Brazos Valley.
She was a member of St. Johns UCC in Burton where she sang in the choir, attended bible studies and helped with the church bulletin.
Ruby loved sewing, cross stitch, reading and doing puzzles. She enjoyed the birthday luncheons with her school friends. Spending time with her grandkids was also important to her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Marburger , aunt and uncle Elo and Leona Marburger.
Survivors include her daughters and sons in law: Jean and Virgil Cooper, Brenda and Klay Beach, Nikki and Joey Pohl. Her grandchildren: Heidi (Wittenben) and Lance Brooks, Derek Wittenben, Ashllynn Jones, Lance Beach, Kara (Beach) and Cody Boeker, Zoe Wellman, Kalli Pohl and Jaycie Pohl. Great grandchildren: Angela Brooks and Jackson Boeker.
Honorary pallbearers will be her son-in-law, grandsons, Adam Cadenhead, Carlton Meier and Jamie Smith.
In keeping with mom's wishes for everyone to stay safe and stay home, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St Johns UCC.
Memorials may be given to Brazos Valley Hospice or St Johns UCC in Burton.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home and Cremation. Family and Friends can view and sign the guest book online at www.lagrangefunerals.com
