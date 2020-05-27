Funeral Services for Layla Jackson are set for Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Life Church of God. Viewing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Layla is survived by her parents Patrick Jackson and Kimberly Murphy. Siblings are Nathan and Connor Jackson. Grandparents are Beverly Armstead (Donald) and Robert Turner and Monica Kruger Jackson (Roy).
