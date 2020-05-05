Gayle Jahnke, 74, of Brenham, passed away on May 2, 2020.
Gayle Lynn Jurries was born on Jan. 15, 1946 in Burton, to Alvin and Ora Nell (Wickel) Jurries. Gayle was baptized on April 7, 1946, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Greenvine by Pastor Roy Grote. She was confirmed on April 10, 1966 at Grace Lutheran Church by Pastor Arnold G. Mueller. She attended Grace Lutheran School and graduated from Brenham High School in 1964. She continued her education at Victoria Beauty College.
Gayle was married to Arno Jahnke on June 8, 1968, at Grace Lutheran Church. They made their home in Brenham and were blessed with two children, Julie and Lance.
Gayle made her career as a beautician in Brenham. She began at Elvera’s Salon, then later started her own business. She was the owner and operator of Hairitage Beauty Salon in Brenham. Gayle retired in 2013, maintaining lifelong friendships with her clients who she considered family.
Gayle was a lifelong Lutheran and was a member of Abiding Word Lutheran Church. She was a “people” person, and loved making new friends. She also enjoyed working in her yard and sewing.
Gayle was an excellent cook. She made the world’s best fried chicken and homemade potato salad. She loved to connect with people and make them smile and her kitchen was always open.
Gayle treasured her family and friends and stayed closely connected to them. Her eyes would sparkle with joy reminiscing about all the wonderful memories with her grandparents, parents, brother, sister, and other family members, but mostly she loved being “Mamo” to Claire and Collin.
Gayle was truly one of a kind. She was always looking for an opportunity to help people. She had a heart of gold and was determined to see the best in everyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 51 years, Arno; daughter Julie Hueske, her husband Jason, their daughter Claire and her fiancé Wesley Westbrook; son Lance Jahnke and wife Ashley and their son Collin; brother Wade “Bubba” Jurries and wife Laura; brother-in-law Butch Seeker; sister-in-law Aline Jahnke; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Alvin & Ora Nell Jurries, mother-in-law & father-in-law Ernastine and Arnold Jahnke, sister LaNell Seeker, brother-in-law Calvin Jahnke and best friend Kathleen Rude.
Pallbearers will be Troy Seeker, Hunter Seeker, Russell Seeker, Colby Seeker, John Mabie, Jacob Mabie, Brandon Schulte, and Shelby Heidemann.
Honorary Pallbearers are Gayle’s stylists at her salon, her past customers, cousins, family, and close friends.
Memorials may be given to Abiding Word Lutheran Church (464 Oak Tree Crossing, Brenham, Texas 77833).
For those who wish to pay their respects, Gayle will lie in state and be available for viewing at Brenham Memorial Chapel from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Private funeral services for the family will be held at Abiding Word Lutheran Church.
Everyone is invited to join the family for a public graveside service at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, with Pastor Martin Moore officiating. The family looks forward to seeing you at the cemetery, and respectfully asks that you maintain appropriate social distancing in accordance with current public health directives.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, 979-836-3611. Tributes may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.