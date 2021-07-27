Otto Janner Jr., 88, passed away on July 23, 2021. He was born Dec. 29, 1932 in Washington County to Otto and Elsie Janner.
Visitation for Otto will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street in Brenham. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service for Otto will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Brenham located at 408 North Baylor Street in Brenham. Burial will follow at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
