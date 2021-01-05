Elwood Jaster, 79, of Brenham, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020. Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Burial was held at the Shelby Cemetery in Shelby.
Elwood Ernest Jaster was born on Nov. 28, 1941, in the Greenvine Community of Washington County. He grew up in the area and attended school at Wesley. He graduated from Brenham High School in 1959. He immediately went to work at Blue Bell Creameries. He had a short departure from this work to serve in the U.S. Army. Elwood served in Vietnam for five months. During his time in the Army, he worked with the motor pool, moving heavy equipment and doing road construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.