Louanna Armer Jennings, 92, of Chappell Hill, Texas, and Houston, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Brenham, Texas.
Louanna was born in her family home in the Heights in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 4, 1927, to Christine Hansen Armer and William “Willie” Ernest Armer. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Houston, Texas. Her early school years were spent at Immanuel Lutheran School with her lifelong friend (like a sister, and Godmother to her daughter Carol) Margaret Atsinger Ludwig. Margaret's husband, Paul, was a former Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, Brenham, Texas. Louanna and Margaret have continued to be close friends all these years, even though they have lived many miles apart. Louanna completed her high school years, graduating from Reagan High School in the Heights in Houston, Texas. After high school she worked for a glass company for a short time before getting married.
