Sye "SJ" Jones, 76, of Burton, died April 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Burton. Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at Lang Funeral Home in Giddings.
