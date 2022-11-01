Josephine Julie Meschwitz Ligues, 84, passed away on October 26, 2022. Josephine was born March 7,1938, in Greenvine, Texas, to Ella (Kwiatkowski) and John Meschwitz.
Josephine, known to many as “Lula,” was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She like to play dominos and cards during family gatherings and loved to listen to the Houston Astros on the radio. She was a homemaker until all her children finished school and then went to work for the Brenham Police Department’s custodial department, where she later retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.