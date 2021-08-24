V.J. Jozwiak, 80, of Houston, and husband of Margie (Kenjora) Jozwiak, passed away in Houston on Aug. 22, 2021.
A visitation for V.J. Jozwiak will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. with family present at 5 p.m. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappell Hill, Texas, with the burial to follow at the St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.