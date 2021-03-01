Raymond Andrew Jozwiak, 73, of Brenham, died on Feb. 28, 2021. A visitation will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Oaks Chapel with the family present from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. during the visitation. A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Jozwiak was born on July 3, 1947 in Brenham to Alois P. “A.P.” and Pauline Skweres Jozwiak. He married his wife, Theresa Kokes, on April 8, 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange, TX by late Msgr. Harry Mazurkiewiez. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Jozwiak was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Sons of Herrmann. He enjoyed doing word search books and listening to polka music. Mr. Jozwiak is survived by his wife, Theresa Jozwiak of Brenham, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne Jozwiak and wife Amy of Brenham; son, Andrew Jozwiak of Chappell Hill; brother and sister-in-law, JJ Jozwiak and wife Renee of Chappell Hill; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Kmiec and husband Larry of Chappell Hill, and Pat Jozwiak and Brian Wostal of Chappell Hill, TX; grandchildren, Cullen Jozwiak and wife Rachel, Chandler Jozwiak, and Michael Jozwiak; Aunt Delores Kendziora, sisters-in-law, Rose Recek, Libby Geistmann, and Mary Ann Kokes; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, A.P. and Pauline Jozwiak; father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Ludvik and Agnes Kokes. Serving as pallbearers will be Cullen Jozwiak, Chandler Jozwiak, Michael Jozwiak, Roman Skweres Jr., Larry Kendziora, Jacob Jozwiak, Roger Mazurkiewicz, and Michael Kmiec. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be all friends at VFW, K and M Grocery, Brenham Quickmart, and Tootsies.
