Sophia E. Kelley passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 99.
She was born Sophia Childs on March 6, 1921 near Timpson, Texas. Sophia was raised on a farm in Shelby County, a faithful member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin University and taught school for several years in Timpson. She married Joe A. Kelley in 1945 in Kingsville, Texas where she was working and he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They joined in a partnership of more 35 years in the ministry, serving four Baptist churches in Swan and Hamshire, Texas; and in Houston in the Manchester and Magnolia Park communities.
Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Ben and Ada Childs; brothers, Franklin and Philip; and her daughter-in-law, Suzie Kelley.
She is survived by her sons, Phil and Billy Joe; granddaughter, Reyna and husband Eric Burns; grandsons, John and wife Stefani Kelley, and Patrick Kelley; four great-grandchildren; and her loving nieces and nephews.
At this time, precautionary measures only allow for immediate family to attend the funeral service at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Sophia will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.