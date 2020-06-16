David Blum Kelling, 80, of Brenham, died on June 8, 2020 in Bryan after a very brief illness.
Mr. Kelling was born in Houston on Aug. 4, 1939 to Otto and Ellenora Blum Kelling at Heights Hospital. He was baptized on Oct. 12, 1939 by his uncle, a Lutheran pastor. After graduating from high school in Houston, he attended Blinn College and subsequently worked as an automotive parts manager in Brenham for many years. He served numerous terms as an officer for the Blum-Kelling Reunion and was the family historian. David visited his nieces for every childhood birthday, Christmas, and most Easters and also cared lovingly for his companion Marilyn until her death. He went home to his lord and savior two weeks after an extensive stroke. Much appreciation to Hospice Brazos Valley and Grace Place Personal Care Home who gave comfort and care around the clock. He died with nieces holding his hands.
