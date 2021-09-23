Memorial services for Deloise Kelly, 62, of Brenham, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis Funeral Home located at 509 South Baylor St. Visitation we begin at 2 p.m. on Friday Sept. 24, 2021. She passed Sept. 18, 2021 at Hospice Brazos Valley in College Station.
On Nov. 22, 1958, a beautiful baby girl was born to the late Willie Hall Sr. and Inell Hallin of Brenham. They named her Deloise. She started her career at Brentex Mills until they shut down. She later begsn her new job at Brenham State School. She also worked for Alton Elementary School. She was wedded in holy matrimony to Michael Kelly on March 20, 1981. To this union a baby boy and a baby girl was born. They named them Terence Terrell Kelly and Lavette Shantell Kelly. One step-son, Ontario Kelly (Tameka).
