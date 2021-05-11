Lucille (Michalak) Kelm, 86, of Brenham, and the widow of Gilbert Kelm, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until rosary begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
Updated: May 11, 2021 @ 8:20 am
