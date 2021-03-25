Mr. Eddie Kemp, 80 of Brenham, passed away March 12th 2021 in Navasota. He was born on Aug. 18, 1940 in Brenham. Mr. Willie and Mrs. Elizabeth Kemp gave birth to a son named Eddie Kemp on June 3, 1985; he married Clara Webb Kemp for 35 years of marriage. He was a member at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Johnnie Williams. While serving there he became a trustee. He loved the lord and was a faithful servant. He received an education in the Weaverville community in Washington County. His hobbies that he loved was to fish, hunt, listen to country music and reading The Brenham Banner Press. He worked for the city of Brenham in the departments of sanitation, recreation, and the animal shelter for a total of 25 years. He retired in the year of 2000 and the city of Brenham called him back for another six years. He worked at the Brenham Maifest and the Washington County Fair as a maintenance worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two daugthers, one step daugther and his two sons. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Surviviors: wife, Mrs. Clara Webb Kemp, of Brenham; grandkids, Shantaneequan Rogers, and James Earl Dixon Jr., of Brenham; son, Roger Kemp, and one step-son, Michael Webb, of Houston; daughters, Bobbie Williams, of Houston, Becky Kemp, of Chappel Hill, and Betty Williams of Navasota; sisters, Lillie Ford, Minnie Lee Moore and Fannie Mae Nunn, all of Brenham; brother-in-law, Dennis and Karen Webb, Willie and Lilly, of Brenham, and Eugene Webb, of Rock Island; six grandkids and 12 great grandkids; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, March 26th, at Allen Dave Funeral Home, 407 Burleson Street #3008 Brenham, Texas 77833. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 12865 Mount Zoin Rd in Brenham, Texas, 77833. The final viewing will be from 12-1 p.m. Arrangements are entursted to Allen Dave Funeral Home in Brenham, and the final depature will be at Hope Well Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.