A memorial service for Kenneth Nyles Locke, 90, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston with the Rev. Jimmy Calvert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Kenneth passed away on November 1, 2022. He was proud to be BOI (Born on Island). Kenneth graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1950, he proudly served in the Navy from 1950-1954, and completed his bachelors and masters at Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1958. He had a long-time teaching career, and teaching was truly his life’s work.
