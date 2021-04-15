Jeremiah Kesee, 44, passed away April 4, 2021. Jeremiah attended Brenham High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1995. He also received his certification in Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning from the Arts Institute of Houston. He leaves his three children and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Houston Community Temple Church of God in Christ located at 8711 Talton St., Houston, Texas, 77028. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and services will be begin at 11 a.m. There will also be a Graveside Viewing at 1:30 p.m. at Kenney Cemetery, Kenney, Texas, 77452
