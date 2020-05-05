Elsie Key, 82, a longtime resident of Brenham, died on May 2, 2020 at Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on March 10, 1938 to Arno and Rosie Richter. She retired after many years working as a telephone operator in Brenham and Austin. She then went to work for the State Supported Living Center where she also retired. She was very active with her church council and was the church treasurer for many years.
Elsie loved being around her friends and especially her longtime neighbors, the Jurries Family, who loved her as their own family.
Serving as Pallbearers are Greg Rolling, Adam Whitehead, Brayten Rolling, Trinten Rolling, Brian Jurries and Cacy Schiller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held today at Prairie Lea Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pat Lehrer officiating.
A visitation will be held today from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
