Gary Don King and wife Janice Fritts King passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Gary and Janice, both 77, were residents of Hempstead. They had enjoyed 58 years of marriage prior to their tragic passing.
Gary and Janice grew up in the Comanche area and were high school sweethearts. Following their marriage in 1962, they settled in Nocona. There they enjoyed an active social life, and found many ways to give back to the community. Gary was a founding member of Nocona Belt Company, a charter member and future board president of Nocona’s Tales ‘n’ Trails Museum, a member of the Rotary Club, and anything else he could fit into his busy days. Janice was a loving and dedicated mother and homemaker. She later owned and operated a few small businesses in Nocona. As much as they enjoyed their home and friends in Nocona, in 2015 they chose to relocate to Hempstead to be closer to their children.
