LaVerne Harte Kirby was born in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, on June 27, 1928, to Fred and Frances Harte. Surrounded by loving family, she passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2020. LaVerne grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, where she met and married the love of her life, Edward Joseph Kirby II, M.D. on Aug. 11, 1951. She and Ted moved to Texas to complete his medical residency, eventually settling in Houston where they raised their seven children. In 1992, they retired to their ranch, affectionately known by all as “The Ranch,” in Washington, Texas.
LaVerne was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved nature, the outdoors and animals. She cherished spending time at “The Ranch” with her family. After her first grandchild was born, she was called “Gram” by all. She was hard working, talented, creative and a life-long learner. She loved photography, crafting, sewing, picking pecans and mowing at the ranch. She knew the names of all the trees, wildflowers and birds. Gram passed her love of nature and being outdoors to her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.