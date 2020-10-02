Mr. Leroy D. Klump, 95 of Navasota, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1 at Baylor Scott & White in Brenham. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5–7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5 at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota. A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, also at the funeral home with interment following in Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham. Rev. C. McAllister “Mac” Vaughn will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Mr. Klump was born in Washington County on Feb. 7, 1925 to Hugo and Martha (Liescheski) Klump. He graduated from Brenham High School, worked at the shipyards in Orange, Texas and then proudly served his country in the United States Army. He attended Blinn College, Southern Methodist University and then the University of Texas, completing his education as a licensed pharmacist. He married Madeline Mondrofsky in Washington County on July 1, 1950 and together they raised three children. Throughout his career, Leroy was a pharmacist in Brenham, LaGrange and Navasota. He was a life member of the University of Texas College of Pharmacy Alumni Association, the American Legion, American Pharmaceutical Association, Texas Pharmaceutical Association and served as president for the Brazos Valley Pharmaceutical Association. He also served as a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 361 of Navasota. Leroy was an avid stamp collector and a member of the American Philatelic Society, the worlds largest non-profit stamp collecting foundation. He also enjoyed gardening, reading and solving jig-saw puzzles.
