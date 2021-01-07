Funeral services for Elizabeth “Liz” Ann (Nitsche) Klump, 76, of Round Top, are set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Nedbalek officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Fayette Memorial Funeral Home in La Grange. Mrs. Klump passed away Jan. 5, 2021 in Bryan.
Liz was born Dec. 21, 1944 to Benny Nitsche and Margaret (Zahn) Nitsche in Wharton, Texas. She was baptized April 26, 1946 in Wharton, Texas and her Godmother was Myrtle Ustynik. She married Ronald Roy Klump on Nov. 6, 1965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.