Landon Klussmann, the husband of Shirley Pohlmeyer Klussmann, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Brenham.
Funeral services are pending and will be announced later at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833, 979-836-4564.
Updated: October 8, 2020 @ 10:46 pm
