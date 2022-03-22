Gloria Schwartz Klussmann, 75, of Brenham passed away, March 21, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Raymond Klussmann.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Matthew Jacobs and Pastor William Holzer officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery at William Penn.
