Julia Pauline Kmiec, 89, of Brenham, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 30, 1930 in Bellville to Edward and Margaret Lucherk and baptized Sept. 14, 1930 in Bellville. On Oct. 20, 1948 Julia married Charles Kmiec and they were happily married for 55 years. Julia was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church.
Julia is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Margaret Lucherk; husband Charles Pete Kmiec; brothers Chester and Floyd Lucherk; sister-in-law Monica Lucherk; brother-in-law Carroll Baskin; and son-in-law Terry Cochran.
