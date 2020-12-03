Elinor Jane Knox was born March 28, 1938 in Pasadena, California to parents Alexander “Dave” and Margaret Sclater. She passed away Monday evening on Nov. 23, 2020. Wilburn Ray Knox was born Feb. 1, 1942 in Madison, Alabama to parents John and Mary Elsie Knox. He passed away, 11 hours after his beautiful wife, on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Elinor Jane Knox went by many names Mom, Gram, EJ, Elin, Ellie, Cuzzie and Auntie EL. She was caring, loving, kind, creative, thoughtful, loved to send cards to others, loved to travel to see friends and family by boat, plane, train, and their motorhome. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, cousin, and friend. Elinor accepted Jesus into her heart at the age of 11 and rededicated her life to the Lord about 20 years ago. Elinor liked to be in the “director’s chair” and we let her!
