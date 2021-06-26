Lorchen A. Koehn, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born in Austin to the late Paul Henry and Adele Cannizzo Freier on Nov. 15, 1939. She attended North Texas State University. Lorchen met and married the love of her life, Jerry, and shared many wonderful adventures until his passing. Throughout her life, she worked as a Secretary for First United Methodist Church, Salem Lutheran Church, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, as well as was an Operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone, and an article typist for the Port Lavaca Wave.
Lorchen is preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry A. Koehn.
