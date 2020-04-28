Dolores Fay Kokemor, born July 2, 1932, lost her battle with COVID19 on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Fay was preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Ida Strangmeyer, and her beloved husband of 66 years, Roland Kokemor. Fay is survived by her son Glenn Earl Kokemor and his wife Sally, her grandsons Nathan Scott Kokemor and his wife Megan, Joel Christopher Kokemor and his wife Shawn. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Emery Noelle, Amelia Mae, Willa Grace, Kole Jaxson, Karsyn Jade and Knox Nolan.
Because of the circumstances surrounding her death and all around us at this time, there will not be a memorial service, visitation, or graveside service. The family would appreciate your prayers for all that is happening today. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. John Lutheran Church in Prairie Hill, Brenham, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.