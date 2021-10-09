Andrew Philip Kowalski Jr., fondly known as Bobby, passed away on Oct. 6, 2021. Bobby was born on May 22, 1932 to Andrew and Victoria (Wrobleski) Kowalski. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bobby proudly served his country from 1953-55 with the U.S. Army.
Bobby was the most kind hearted, hardworking, gentle man who was a friend to many. Bobby worked for Robert Lange for most of his life, and eventually retired from there. He was well known for his heavy equipment mechanic skills. Bobby could be found at Allan’s Automotive sharing his mechanic advice or riding around Brenham with one of his many dogs. Bobby loved his dogs Sparky, Bud and Anna. He also loved fishing and squirrel hunting with family and friends.
