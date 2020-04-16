Wilbert Krause, 82, of Brenham, died April 15, 2020, in Brenham, in his home during hospice care.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Brenham Memorial Chapel. In accordance with the current guidelines, the funeral service will be private.
Wilbert was born on August 10, 1937 in Austin County, Texas to Otto and Tillie (Albrecht) Krause. Growing up on the farm, he became quite the shot with a rifle. He was part of the 1953 4-H State Riflery Championship Team, for which his team photo was placed in a magazine and later an encyclopedia. He graduated from Bellville High School in 1955.
Wilbert was married to Esther Stegent on April 15, 1961 in St. Mary, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brenham, Texas. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary’s and served as a eucharistic minister, usher and member of the parish council.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for two years, 1961 to 1963, including the time that he was stationed in France. He became an expert marksman winning many medals because of his shooting skills. He was honorably discharged following continued service in the reserves, in 1967.
Wilbert worked as a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker. He framed many houses and built custom cabinets for many homes in the surrounding area. During the last 10 years of his career, he worked in the building maintenance area at the Brenham State Supported Living Center. He retired in May 1999.
He enjoyed squirrel and dove hunting, and fishing in lakes, ponds and rivers. He was a music lover, particularly of Cajun music. He also loved his garden, successfully growing nice vegetables each season, sharing them with friends and family. He loved to BBQ, and was often asked do family occasions and special events. He is also responsible for introducing a whole new generation to deep fried turkey. His three granddaughters were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Krause, sister and brother-in-law Alita and Tatesy Wehring, brother-in-law Alfred Addicks, and mother and father-in-law Steve and Stella Stegent.
Survivors include his wife, Esther Krause, son and daughter-in-law Steven and Theresa Krause, daughter and son-in-law Pam and Gerald Braun, brother and sister-in-law Otto and Dorothy Krause, grandchildren Paige and Juliann Braun, and Meredith Krause, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brenham, Texas.
Funeral services are in the care Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, Texas 77833, 979-836-3611. Access on-line registration at bmc@BrenhamMemorialChapel.com
