George J. Krchnak, 79, of Brenham passed away June 21, 2020. 

Born in Sealy, the son of Joseph P. Krchnak and Louise Machala Krchnak. He graduated from Sealy High School and attended Blinn College. George was a rancher and spent the last 27 years managing a thoroughbred and Quarter Horse breeding farm in Brenham. 

