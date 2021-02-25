Lisa Carol (Miller) Kristof passed away suddenly at her home in Somerville on Jan. 24, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham.
Lisa was born Oct. 31, 1967 in Baytown to Parents, Carroll Ellsworth Miller and Joan Dorothy (Meartz) Miller. She received an associates degree from Blinn College in Science and Biology. While in high school Lisa was a dancer and cheerleader.
