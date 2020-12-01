Pauline Krotofil, 90 of Brenham, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Focus Care in Brenham.
Pauline was born March 15, 1930 in Brenham to Steve and Victoria (Konieczny) Swierkowski. She married Leonard Krotofil on Oct. 30, 1948 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappell Hill. She worked at St. Jude Hospital and Trinity Medical Center in Brenham. She had an incredible love for her family, especially all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to her birds, flowers, and garden. She also had a passionate love of and for angels.
