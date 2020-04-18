LaVerne Kraft Krumrey, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Brenham on April 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to public health concerns and restrictions on social gatherings, immediate services will be private. For those who wish to pay their respects, LaVerne will lie in state at Brenham Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Monday, April 20. In accordance with her wishes, LaVerne’s interment will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Rehburg Cemetery. At a future date, a public memorial service and gathering will be held to celebrate LaVerne’s life.
LaVerne Ann Kraft was born Dec. 11, 1953, in San Antonio, to parents Kermit and Norma Jean Kraft. She was baptized Dec. 11, 1966, and confirmed June 2, 1968, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Rehburg. LaVerne had many fond memories of growing up around the Burton area. Her parents owned and operated Artesian Park, and it became the scene of her many antics. LaVerne attended local schools and graduated from Burton High School. She later attended the University of Houston and received a Hotel Business Management certification. LaVerne would later take the job as a manager of the local Coach Light Inn for many years to come.
After returning to the Brenham area, LaVerne became very involved in the community. She often joked that she knew everybody and their dog, and that might have been the truth! LaVerne was employed by KWHI/K-TEX in their advertising department, and later began work at Brenham Monument Company. Whatever her task, she was passionate about creating the perfect piece for her client and worked hard to ensure their satisfaction.
On Feb. 26, 1994, LaVerne was united in marriage to Mike Krumrey. They had a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Cameron Iron Works on the lake. They met throwing horseshoes at a mutual friends place. They enjoyed riding their Harley Davidsons, bowling, spending time outside in their garden and drinking a few cold ones together.
LaVerne was a longtime member of many civic organizations, including The Elks, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Lions Club. LaVerne was instrumental in the creation of The Washington County Ladies Lions Club, and served as president for several terms. She truly exemplified the Lions Club motto, “We Serve.” LaVerne could be counted on to campaign for anything – she was also a master at raffle ticket sales! LaVerne was the very definition of a go-getter. She received various awards, honors and achievements serving the community.
If you knew LaVerne, you knew she was hell on wheels! She had a colorful and vibrant personality and had the power to light up any room she entered. Any gathering would be more fun once LaVerne arrived – the party didn’t start until she got there. She could relate to anyone – she could draw out even the most reserved person and put them at ease. LaVerne was a friend and mentor to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially those who knew her as “Vernie," “Mama Verne” and “G-Maw."
LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Norma Jean Kinney-Kraft.
Surviving loving family includes: daughter Leslie Kent (husband James); husband Mike; grandchildren Ty Spivey and Emily Bolenbarr (husband Shawn); great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Spivey, Kase Bolenbarr, including a set of twins, Kolt and Klay on the way, whom LaVerne already loved even though she didn’t get to meet them; Nephew Jonathan Kraft (wife Jennifer Kraft), Great Nephew Ryan Kraft and Great Niece Madelyn Kraft; Step Son John Krumrey (wife Jennifer), and their children Katelin and Carson Krumrey.
LaVerne was full of love and was all about people – she has too many wonderful friends to name or thank, but the family would like to recognize the many people who provided care, support, love, and prayers during this difficult time. LaVerne was so grateful to have been able to attend the cancer fundraiser benefit held in her honor this past March. She was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and deeply appreciated everyone who took part.
Honorary pallbearers are Ty Spivey, Shawn Bolenbarr, James Kent, Jonathan Kraft, John Krumrey and Matt Valentine.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of LaVerne, please consider a donation to Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Organization, who have provided care and support to those suffering with breast cancer.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street, Brenham. 979-836-3611. Online condolences may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.