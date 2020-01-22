Antone Kubeczka, 76, of Brenham, husband of Carolyn Kubeczka, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in College Station.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, 979-836-4564.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Jan 24
Rosary
Friday, January 24, 2020
7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
701 Church St
Brenham, TX 77833
