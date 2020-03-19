Hildagard Boeker Lange of Burton passed away March 16, 2020.
Viewing will be Friday, March 20 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. until noon at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
Due to public health concerns, there will be a private family graveside service at Prairie Lea Cemetery with Pastor Darrin Holub officiating.
She was born Nov. 2, 1924 at the home of her parents Herbert and Emma (Schulze) Boeker in the Gay Hill Community. Hildagard was baptized March 4, 1925 and confirmed Oct. 23, 1938 both at St. John United Church of Christ of Gay Hill. She received her education at Mound Hill School.
On Sept. 16, 1942 she was married to Herman Lange in St. John United Church of Christ by Pastor Martin Ernest. Hildagard worked in Brenham in her young life. In 1963 she and her husband established H & H Grocery in Burton, which they operated for 13 1/5 years. After this Hildagard was employed by Stanley’s Grocery in the bakery for 17 1/2 years. Later she helped in the school cafeterias at Burton High School and Burton Elementary.
Hildagard led an active life. She enjoyed gardening, yard work and working on the ranch with her husband, son and grandchildren. For leisure time Hildagard and Herman enjoyed dancing. Her memberships have included St. John’s United Church of Christ of Burton, where she was a member of Circle 1 and Circle 2 and also, Brenham and Burton American Legion Auxiliaries.
She was preceded in death by: parents; husband; brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton Boeker, Gilbert Boeker, D.C. Boeker and Margaret (Boeker) Schwettmann, Clarence Boeker and Doris (Boeker) Bruedigan, Alfred Sr. and Alberta Boeker; H. A. “Peanut” Boeker Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Willie Mae and R.P. Wagner, Alpha and Jim Forgeson Jr., Charlie Hopmann; nieces, Lindsey Boeker, Donna Wagner; nephews, Alfred Boeker Jr., R.P. ”Lucky” Wagner Jr., David Roesler and L.C. Bauerkemper.
Her loving family includes: son, Herman Lange Jr. and partner in life Jolene Broach of Bryan; grandchildren, Dodd Lange and wife Mary of Round Top and Misti Makel and husband Mark of Bedford, Texas; great-grandchildren, Logan and Adyson Lange; sister, Emma Gene Hopmann of Karnes, Texas; sister-in-law, Wilma Boeker and brother-in-law, Luther Schwettmann both of Brenham; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials are requested to St. John’s United Church of Christ building fund or your charity of choice.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, 979-836-3611. Tributes may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
