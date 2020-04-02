On Sunday, March 29, 2020 Dorothy Mae Thomas Wills Lattimore received her heavenly robe and wings at the age of 92 in Brenham at Baylor Scott & White Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel beginning at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. staying with the state and local COVID-19 recommendation and requirements only 10 visitors can be present in the visitation area at a time. A private graveside service for the immediate family members at a later date.
Dorothy was born Nov. 12, 1927 in Brenham, to Johnnie and Emma (Hubert) Thomas. She graduated from Pickard High with the class of 1945, and went on to work at Brenham State Supported Living Center, Blinn College and K&G Steakhouse as a cook. Also, during this time, she met and married Kenneth J. Lattimore Sr.
Dorothy confessed Christ under the leadership of the Rev. L. E. Peterson at New Hope and later joined Rocky Chapel Church under the leadership of the Rev Eddie Williams. She served as a janitor, sing in the choir, and church announcement clerk. “I’ll Make It Somehow” was her favorite song.
She preceded in death by her parents, two sons, four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth J Lattimore Sr., son Kenneth J Lattimore Jr., sisters Lucille Roberts of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Liz Spencer of Houston, one brother Robert Thomas of San Antonio, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and one special daughter Rebecca Lattimore.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor Street, Brenham, Texas 77833 (979) 251-8724.
