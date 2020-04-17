A grave-side memorial service for Mrs. Eugenia Angela Leaks, who passed April 10, 2020, will be held on Saturday April 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Motley Cemetery located at 7145 Gibbs Creek Rdoad, Chappell Hill.
Mrs. Leaks served the Sauney Chapel AME Church in many capacities and she was an Evangelist for the 10 Episcopal District of the AME Church
Mrs. Leaks. was proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roosevelt Leaks Sr.; and a son, Perry Van Leaks.
Mrs. Leaks is survived by her two daughters: Doris Leaks Cole, and Ethel Davis (Woodrow), and her son; Roosevelt Leaks Jr. (Beverly). Mrs. Leaks also leaves seven grandchildren 14 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Services have been entrusted to Hogan Funeral Home, 1002 West Alamo Street, Brenham, Texas 77833 (979) 836-2571. Visitation will be allowed from 1 to 7 p.m. today in a manner consistent with state and federal health and safety guidelines.
