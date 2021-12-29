Funeral services for Kay Lehmann, 80, of Ledbetter, were held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Kay passed away on Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021, in Houston. She is survived by husband, Bobby Lehmann, two daughters, Laurie Jurk and Wendy Yu, their spouses, four grandchildren, four siblings, and other family and loved ones.
