Edward Harold Leiker, 86, of Brenham passed away quietly in his home on Oct. 7, 2020. Ed was born in Gorham, Kansas to Daniel and Hilda Leiker on Dec. 29, 1933. Ed was the sixth born child of 12 children. Preceding him in death, are his parents, Daniel and Hilda Leiker, his wife of 30 years, Joan A. Leiker, Brothers and sisters, Mary Leiker, Doris Robl, Dan Leiker, Fred Leiker, Tom Leiker, Kathryn Wright and Kenny Leiker.
Ed is survived by his loving family, daughter, Catherine Mahlmann, son, Ed J. Leiker, grandson, Everett Mahlmann, granddaughter, Samantha Mahlmann, brother and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Leiker, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Linda Leiker, brother and sister-in-law, Gib and Joyce Leiker, sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Tom Blackburn, numerous nieces and nephews and Melvin and Missy.
