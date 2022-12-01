Leo D. Peschel Sr., 84, of Victoria, passed away November 18, 2022. He was born July 9, 1938, in New Ulm, Texas, to Willie C. and Emilie Louise Hegemeyer Peschel.
Leo worked in the oil field for Southland Drilling Company and Questar as a driller and tool pusher. He enjoyed spending time gardening, hunting and fishing and repurposing old things to something new.
